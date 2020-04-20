You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan trade surplus dives 99% in March as coronavirus hits exports

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 8:22 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's trade surplus dived 99 per cent in March from a year earlier as coronavirus woes hit exports to its major trading partners, official data showed Monday.

The March surplus came in at 4.9 billion yen (S$64.8 million), less than one percent of the year-before figure of 517 billion yen, according to the finance ministry.

"Exports to the United States and Europe as well as to China fell as the global spread of virus infections hit demand," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"I'd say this is only the beginning," he told AFP, predicting exports would come under further pressure.

Shipments of automobiles and auto parts fell, while prospects are gloomy for semiconductors even though they managed to log growth in March, Mr Minami said.

SEE ALSO

China trade beats expectations in March as economy picks up

"Production activities have stalled with sales of durable goods slack and corporate investment in plants and equipment halted," he said, adding it was difficult to find good export demand.

Overall exports fell 11.7 per cent, a drop for the 16th consecutive month, with US-bound shipments tumbling 16.5 per cent and shipments to China falling 8.7 per cent. Exports to the European Union fell 11.1 per cent.

"Exports fell sharply in March and are set to plummet this quarter as economic activity in most of Japan's major trading partners has collapsed," said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

Thanks to a gradual recovery in its activity, "China is likely to be a rare bright spot for external demand in Q2", he added in a note.

Japan's imports from the rest of the world fell 5.0 per cent as imports from China declined 4.5 per cent and those from the EU fell 9.7 per cent.

Imports from the United States rose 1.3 per cent, supported by purchases of aircraft, medical supplies and liquefied natural gas.

AFP

Government & Economy

Federal Reserve staff rip up script as officials go dark ahead of meeting

Jordan postpones public sector wage hikes to ease financial pressure

G-20 health ministers acknowledge health systems' vulnerability to pandemics: statement

New York says over peak, as Trump's lockdown exit plan draws fire

US coronavirus deaths top 40,000: Johns Hopkins

France nears 20,000 coronavirus deaths but situation 'improving'

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 20, 2020 09:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

US crude falls below US$17 a barrel

[SINGAPORE] US crude on Monday fell more than eight per cent to below US$17 a barrel, hitting fresh multi-year lows...

Apr 20, 2020 09:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Ascott houses healthcare staff in Singapore, China, France amid coronavirus pandemic

CAPITALAND'S wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott, is providing accommodation for healthcare workers,...

Apr 20, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices rose on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.80 points, or 0...

Apr 20, 2020 09:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Sing Holdings's Travelodge Docklands hotel valuation could take hit from Covid-19

THE auditor of Sing Holdings's trusts in Australia has flagged that the valuation of hotel Travelodge Docklands in...

Apr 20, 2020 09:00 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SATS, Biolidics, First Reit, AEM, Sing Holdings

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.