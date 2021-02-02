 Japan urged to link up private, public testing to better grasp extent of pandemic, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan urged to link up private, public testing to better grasp extent of pandemic

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 4:04 PM

AK_jpcov1_0202.jpg
Japan needs to link up private Covid-19 testing with public databases to get a firmer grip on the extent of the pandemic, health experts said on Tuesday, a recommendation that comes as the government prepares to extend the country's state of emergency.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan needs to link up private Covid-19 testing with public databases to get a firmer grip on the extent of the pandemic, health experts said on Tuesday, a recommendation that comes as the government prepares to extend the country's state of emergency.

Japan has not adopted the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Philippines is negotiating for 178 million coronavirus vaccine

TraceTogether data use balances between protecting public health and public safety: Vivian

Wall Street 'predators' make allies of political foes

Singapore should adopt 'zero-trust' cybersecurity posture to safeguard against cyberattacks: Iswaran

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 04:08 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares close higher as chip stocks gain

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, driven by heavyweight chipmakers and foreign buying, following a tech-...

Feb 2, 2021 04:07 PM
Transport

Container crisis upends global food trade

[CHICAGO] Food is piling up in all the wrong places, thanks to carriers hauling empty shipping containers.

Feb 2, 2021 03:58 PM
Government & Economy

19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (Feb 2), taking Singapore's total to 59...

Feb 2, 2021 03:53 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as RBA expands quantitative easing

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose on Tuesday after the central bank expanded its bond buying programme to further...

Feb 2, 2021 03:50 PM
Life & Culture

Golden Globe nominations set tone for Hollywood's pandemic awards season

[LOS ANGELES] The unveiling of the Golden Globes nominations on Wednesday will jumpstart a Hollywood awards season...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

India raises import levy on several items to boost local output

Wall Street 'predators' make allies of political foes

Singapore should adopt 'zero-trust' cybersecurity posture to safeguard against cyberattacks: Iswaran

Hong Kong leader defends 'ambush lockdown' tactics

Singapore to proceed with Sora transition, even as Libor discontinuation may be pushed back

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for