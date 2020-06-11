Japanese lawmakers pass record Covid-19 budget

Get our introductory offer at only
Tokyo
JAPAN'S powerful lower house of parliament approved an emergency budget worth nearly US$300 billion on Wednesday, doubling the scale of measures to pep up the world's third-biggest economy after Covid-19 tipped it into recession.
Consumer spending has slowed to a crawl...
