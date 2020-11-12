You are here

Japanese PM Suga speaks with Biden, confirms importance of Japan-US ties

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden by telephone and confirmed the importance of bilateral ties, as well as a "free and open Indo-Pacific" region.
[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden by telephone and confirmed the importance of bilateral ties, as well as a "free and open Indo-Pacific" region.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's official residence shortly after the call, Mr Suga also said the two leaders agreed to meet in person as soon as possible.

"President-elect Biden said that he looks forward to strengthening the US-Japan alliance and working together on achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific," Mr Suga said to reporters, in separate comments made at the Prime Minister's Office.

China's growing military and economic assertiveness in the region serves as a backdrop for Japan's hopes to see Mr Biden's presidency restore a strong US-Japan alliance.

Mr Suga also said he plans on working with Mr Biden on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and battling climate change.

