You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japanese with suspected coronavirus infection dies in China

Sat, Feb 08, 2020 - 1:27 PM

[TOKYO] A Japanese man with a suspected coronavirus infection has died in hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the Japanese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The man in his 60s had been hospitalised due to severe pneumonia and the hospital reported his death to the Japanese embassy in China, the ministry said in a statement.

Chinese medical authorities said the man was highly likely to have been infected with the new coronavirus but "it is difficult to make a definitive judgement," the statement said.

His cause of death was given as viral pneumonia, it added.

The man would be the first Japanese victim of the outbreak if his infection is confirmed.

AFP

Government & Economy

Family or job? Tough decisions for Hong Kong border commuters

Treasury's Mnuchin sees US GDP growth less than 3% in 2020

Japan confirms 3 more coronavirus cases on cruise liner; total now 64

Hong Kong starts quarantine for mainland China arrivals

Coronavirus death toll soars to 717: official

Army officer who testified at Trump impeachment loses White House job

BREAKING

Feb 8, 2020 01:29 PM
Government & Economy

Family or job? Tough decisions for Hong Kong border commuters

[HONG KONG] Waiting at a bus stop on Hong Kong's border with mainland China, Billy Yiu was preparing to say goodbye...

Feb 8, 2020 10:47 AM
Government & Economy

Treasury's Mnuchin sees US GDP growth less than 3% in 2020

[WASHINGTON] Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he expects 2020 US GDP growth to be less than 3 per...

Feb 8, 2020 10:45 AM
Technology

Twitter says Facebook, Messenger accounts hacked

[BENGALURU] Twitter confirmed on Friday that the official Twitter accounts of social media giant Facebook Inc and...

Feb 8, 2020 10:26 AM
Government & Economy

Japan confirms 3 more coronavirus cases on cruise liner; total now 64

[TOKYO] Another 3 people on a cruise liner off Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number...

Feb 8, 2020 09:13 AM
Transport

Lockheed Martin drops out of Singapore Airshow over coronavirus concerns

[WASHINGTON] US weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it will not participate in next week's Singapore...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly