Japan's Abe orders government to take steps to mitigate virus impact on economy

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 9:14 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered his government to take "all necessary steps" to mitigate the impact of the coronovirus outbreak on the economy, including tapping state budget reserves, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.
"There's a risk the coronovirus outbreak could hurt consumption, so we need to watch developments carefully," Mr Nishimura told reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

"The impact on inbound tourism is also a concern," he said.

