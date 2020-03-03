You are here

Japan's Abe says ready to top up fiscal spending if coronavirus hits economy

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 8:51 AM

nz_abe_030352.jpg
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the government was ready to deploy further fiscal stimulus measures depending on the damage the coronavirus outbreak inflicts on the economy.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday the government was ready to deploy further fiscal stimulus measures depending on the damage the coronavirus outbreak inflicts on the economy.

"We've already compiled a spending package to forestall various risks" funded by a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March and next fiscal year's budget, Mr Abe said.

"We'll scrutinise the impact of the coronavirus on the global and Japanese economies. If further steps are deemed necessary, we will take action without hesitation," he added.

REUTERS

