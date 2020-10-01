You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's business sentiment perks up as hit from pandemic begins to ease

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 8:24 AM

rk_Shinjuku_011020.jpg
Japanese business sentiment improved in July-September from a 11-year low hit three months ago, a key central bank survey showed, in a sign the economy is gradually emerging from the devastating hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese business sentiment improved in July-September from a 11-year low hit three months ago, a key central bank survey showed, in a sign the economy is gradually emerging from the devastating hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The data offers some hope for new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration, which has made economic revival from the crisis a top priority by pledging to maintain his predecessor Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment improved to minus 27 in September versus minus 34 in June, which was the lowest level since June 2009, the Bank of Japan's closely watched "tankan" quarterly survey showed on Thursday.

The result compared with economists' median estimate of minus 23 in a Reuters poll. While still indicating most companies' outlook remains downbeat, it was the first sign of improvement in 11 quarters.

The sentiment index for big non-manufacturers also recovered to minus 12 from minus 17 in June, which was the worst reading since December 2009. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the index to hit minus 9.

SEE ALSO

Japan's factory output rises for third month in August

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Manufacturers and non-manufacturers expect business conditions to improve three months ahead, the tankan showed.

The survey also showed big firms plan to raise their capital expenditure by 1.4 per cent in the current business year to March 2021, versus 3.2 per cent projected in the June survey and economists' median estimate of a 1.3 per cent increase.

Japan suffered its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter as the pandemic and anti-virus measures hit demand, and analysts expect any rebound to remain modest as fears of a second huge wave of infections weigh on consumption.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since ramping up stimulus in March and April to cushion the economic blow.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the central bank stands ready to loosen policy further if Japan's recovery is derailed. But many analysts expect the central bank to stand pat for the time being given its limited tool-kit to prop up growth.

The tankan's sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the number of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means pessimists outnumber optimists.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US Senate passes stopgap to prevent government shutdown

Facebook bans US ads that call voting fraud widespread or election invalid

After Xi's climate surprise, no biodiversity announcement

Seagram heiress jailed for bankrolling sex cult

Federal Reserve extends share buyback ban on US banks into Q4

Government traineeship scheme eases out amid supply-demand mismatch

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 08:43 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sembmarine, Keppel, New Silkroutes, CRCT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

Oct 1, 2020 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

US Senate passes stopgap to prevent government shutdown

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate passed a budget bill on Wednesday that avoids an imminent government shutdown and extends...

Oct 1, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Glitch halts all trade on stock exchange

[TOKYO] A technical problem forced a halt to all trading on Tokyo's stock exchanges on Thursday, with no information...

Oct 1, 2020 07:51 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

TELCO Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) on Thursday said its group chief executive officer (CEO) Chua Sock...

UPDATED 30 sec ago
Oct 1, 2020 07:15 AM
Transport

US airlines await roller coaster aid developments in Washington

[CHICAGO] Hours before mass furloughs of airline workers go into effect, US airlines were still holding out hope for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.