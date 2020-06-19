You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's deflation gathers momentum as prices extend declines

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 1:12 PM

AB_boj_190620.jpg
Japan's core consumer prices fell for a second straight month in May, reinforcing deflation expectations and raising the challenge for policymakers battling to revive an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's core consumer prices fell for a second straight month in May, reinforcing deflation expectations and raising the challenge for policymakers battling to revive an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

The data will likely complicate the Bank of Japan's job of restoring growth and inflation, with a raft of recent indicators suggesting the nation is in the grip of its worst postwar economic slump.

Several BOJ board members warned that stronger monetary support and closer policy coordination with the government were needed to prevent Japan from returning to deflation, minutes of the bank's April meeting showed.

"With the pandemic hurting the economy, there's a good chance Japan may slide into deflation. Downward pressure on prices will likely persist throughout this year," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil but excludes volatile fresh food prices, fell 0.2 per cent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Japan lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back

That compared with market forecasts of a 0.1 per cent fall and followed a 0.2 per cent drop in April, which was the first year-on-year decline since December 2016.

The BOJ kept policy steady this week after expanding stimulus in March and April. But governor Haruhiko Kuroda conceded that inflation would remain well short of its 2 per cent target for years to come.

The downturn in growth is also likely to have been exacerbated by Japan's state of emergency in April through late May, which prompted people to stay home and businesses to close.

As businesses re-open after the lifting of lockdown measures, the government raised its economic assessment in June for the first time since 2018.

Japan also lifted all coronavirus-related curbs on domestic travel on Friday, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calling on people to go sightseeing or attend events to help the nation's economy bounce back.

But analysts doubt Japan's economy can rebound strongly from an expected contraction of more than 20 per cent in the current quarter.

Some BOJ policymakers were concerned that bolder steps are needed to prevent the country from slipping back to sustained period of damaging price declines, the April minutes showed.

"Japan is now facing the risk of deflation, so it's possible to further enhance coordination between fiscal and monetary policies," one BOJ board member was quoted as saying.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Seoul's unification minister resigns over North Korea tensions

Fauci confident in vaccine efforts, predicts no more US lockdowns

Hackers planning phishing attack with fake MOM e-mails: cybersecurity firm

Japan lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back

Japan says economy 'almost stopped worsening', raising view for first time since 2018

US sees nearly 700 more virus deaths in 24 hours

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 01:19 PM
Government & Economy

Seoul's unification minister resigns over North Korea tensions

[SEOUL] South Korea's Unification Minister, its point man for relations with the North, resigned on Friday over...

Jun 19, 2020 01:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia to build pipeline from Rokan block to Dumai refinery

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's state gas utility, Perusahan Gas Negara (PGN), said on Friday it will begin construction on a...

Jun 19, 2020 01:10 PM
Transport

Air freight rates head back to earth as virus-driven boom cools

[SYDNEY] An air cargo boom driven by demand for protective gear against the coronavirus has peaked and rates, while...

Jun 19, 2020 12:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB expects slower Singapore office leasing momentum in Phase Two

CGS-CIMB said on Thursday it expects slower leasing momentum in the office rental sector due to a weaker...

Jun 19, 2020 12:25 PM
Government & Economy

Fauci confident in vaccine efforts, predicts no more US lockdowns

[WASHINGTON] The United States does not need more widespread lockdowns to bring its Covid-19 outbreak under control...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.