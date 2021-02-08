Japan's economic recovery from pandemic likely stalled in Q4: poll

Japan's economic growth likely moderated in October-December after rebounding from its worst postwar recession earlier in 2020, a Reuters poll showed, a sign households and companies have yet to recover from the coronavirus pandemic's huge hit.

[TOKYO] Japan's economic growth likely moderated in October-December after rebounding from its worst postwar recession earlier in 2020, a Reuters poll showed, a sign households and companies have yet to recover from the coronavirus pandemic's huge hit.

A state of emergency rolled out in January has inflicted further pain on consumption, stoking fears of another economic slump that could push Japan back into deflation.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy to have marked a quarter-on-quarter expansion of 2.3 per cent in October-December, as improving exports made up for some of the weakness in consumption.

However, that would be much slower than a 5.3 per cent jump in the third quarter, when the lifting of the previous state of emergency helped the economy emerge from its worst postwar slump in the April-June quarter.

"Consumption, especially service spending, will continue to decline while restrictions apply on economic activity," said Masato Koike, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"A slump in January-March consumption is unavoidable."

Underscoring the heavy toll the pandemic took on the fragile economy, the central bank's estimates in January show the economy likely shrank 5.6 per cent in the year ending March.

Japan's October-December gross domestic product (GDP) data, set for release at 8.50am on Feb 15 (2350 GMT, Feb 14), will likely highlight the challenges policymakers face in supporting the economy while preventing the spread of the virus.

On an annualised basis, the economy likely expanded 9.5 per cent in October-December after a 22.9 per cent gain in the previous quarter, the poll showed.

Even if the economy rebounds at the estimated pace in the final quarter of last year, it will remain at roughly 80 per cent the level before the pandemic struck in March, analysts say.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy, likely rose just 1.8 per cent in October-December after a 5.1 per cent increase in the previous quarter, the poll showed.

Capital spending was projected to have risen 2.6 per cent, which would be the first increase since January-March last year.

External demand - or exports minus imports - likely contributed 1.0 percentage point to October-December GDP growth, according to the poll.

"Brisk overseas demand underpinned exports, while domestic demand got some boost from the government's stimulus measures,"said Shinichiro Kobayashi, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting. "But the outlook remains uncertain."

