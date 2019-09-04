You are here

Japan's economy minister Motegi front-runner to be next foreign minister: paper

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 9:02 AM

Japanese economy minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to replace Taro Kono as foreign minister when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffles his cabinet on Sept 11, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.
[TOKYO] Japanese economy minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to replace Taro Kono as foreign minister when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffles his cabinet on Sept 11, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

As the top diplomat, Motegi will likely continue in his role as lead negotiator in Japan's tough trade talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the daily said, without citing sources.

Mr Abe has said he would emphasise "stability" and "challenge" in the new line-up and is expected to keep Finance Minister Taro Aso and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in their key posts, while appointing some younger members to the cabinet, local media have said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

