Japan's Feb exports fall 1.0% y-o-y: MOF

[TOKYO] Japan's exports fell 1.0 per cent in February from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The fall compares with a 4.3 per cent drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 2.6 per cent fall in January.

Imports fell 14.0 per cent in the year to February, versus the median estimate of a 14.4 per cent decline.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 1.110 trillion yen (S$14.76 billion), versus the median estimate of a 917.2 billion yen surplus.

