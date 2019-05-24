You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's key inflation gauge hits 3-year high, offers little respite for BOJ

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 9:06 AM

BP_JAPinflation_240519_43.jpg
An inflation gauge closely watched by the Bank of Japan accelerated at its fastest pace in almost three years as some retailers passed on rising costs to households, a positive sign for the central bank as it seeks to stoke consumer prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] An inflation gauge closely watched by the Bank of Japan accelerated at its fastest pace in almost three years as some retailers passed on rising costs to households, a positive sign for the central bank as it seeks to stoke consumer prices.

But the big part of the increase came from a spike in package tour fees ahead of Japan's 10-day holiday in May, casting doubt over the long-term sustainability of the improvement as escalating trade tensions weigh on the outlook for the export-reliant economy.

Core consumer prices rose 0.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, matching a median market forecast and accelerating slightly from the previous month's 0.8 per cent gain, government data showed on Friday.

The so-called core-core CPI, which strips away the effects of volatile food and energy costs and is the main policy focus for the BOJ, rose 0.6 per cent in April, marking the biggest increase since June 2016, the data showed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Some companies appear to have translated rising costs to households. But wage growth is slow and consumers remain sensitive to price hikes, so it's doubtful whether such a move will broaden," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"There's not much the BOJ could do to fire up inflation, so it will probably maintain its current ultra-easy policy for some time," he said. Mr Minami predicted that core consumer inflation will slow to around zero-0.5 per cent in the second half of the current fiscal year ending in March 2020.

Japanese companies typically revise prices of their goods and services at the April start of a new fiscal year. Prices rose for nearly 57 per cent of items making up the core CPI index in April, up from 54 per cent in March.

Product classes that saw prices rise include processed food, television sets and air conditioners. Package tour fees for overseas travel jumped 15 per cent, helping push up core-core inflation, the data showed.

The BOJ hopes that continued strength in the economy will prompt companies to raise wages and give consumers more purchasing power, thereby helping accelerate inflation.

The outlook, however, is murky.

Japan's economy grew at an annualised 2.1 per cent in the first quarter, defying forecasts for a contraction due to net contributions from exports.

But the expansion was overshadowed by weaknesses in capital expenditure and private consumption, casting doubt over the BOJ's argument that robust domestic demand will moderate the pain from slowing global demand.

Years of heavy money printing have failed to drive up inflation to the BOJ's elusive 2 per cent target, forcing the central bank to sustain a massive stimulus despite the damage ultra-low interest rates is inflicting on financial institutions' profits.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Sinking feeling: Philippine cities facing 'slow-motion disaster'

Federal Reserve's Kaplan says next interest rate move could be up or down

US now proposes tariffs on nations with undervalued currencies

IMF says US companies are paying China tariff costs, contrary to Trump view

Trump unveils US$16b aid for farmers hurt by China trade war

Pelosi says no impeachment for now, Trump furious

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
5 Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

Must Read

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Sunpower, Boustead Projects, CSC, Jason Marine

BP_Commerce Department _240519_27.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

US now proposes tariffs on nations with undervalued currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening