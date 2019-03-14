Japan's machinery orders fall as trade war bites

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Tokyo
JAPAN'S machinery orders fell in January at the fastest pace in four months as the US-China tariff war hit global trade, knocking demand from the country's auto and telecommunications equipment manufacturing sectors lower.
The 5.4 per cent
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg