You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's machinery orders hit by worst-ever slump in Sept, raise capex doubts

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 10:43 AM

BP_JapanMachinery_081118_33.jpg
Japan's core machinery orders tumbled by the most on record in September after a severe earthquake and typhoons disrupted business activity, with economists now also worried about a fall in overseas orders.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders tumbled by the most on record in September after a severe earthquake and typhoons disrupted business activity, with economists now also worried about a fall in overseas orders.

The 18.3 per cent slump in machinery orders far outpaced the median market estimate for a 10.0 per cent decline and follows a 6.8 per cent increase in August. September's 12.5 per cent decline in overseas machinery orders, the biggest such fall in more than two years, could signal sustained weakness in export demand.

Japan's economy is forecast to contract in July-September, and the machinery orders slump suggests any rebound in the following quarters is likely to be weak if exports and business investment lose momentum.

Manufacturers surveyed by the government expect core machinery orders to rise 3.6 per cent in October-December after a 0.9 per cent increase in July-September, but some economists worry this forecast is overly optimistic.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I was already expecting capital expenditure to be weak in July-September, but the fall in overseas orders makes me worried about demand from China," said Hiroaki Muto, economist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center. "Japan's economy will resume expansion from the fourth quarter, but I'm worried the pace of growth will wane."

Orders from manufacturers fell 17.3 per cent in September after a 6.6 percent in August, due to declining demand from makers of chemicals, electronics and vehicles, the data showed.

Service-sector orders fell 17.1 per cent, versus a 6.0 per cent increase in the previous month, due to a decline in orders for railway cars, heavy machinery, and computers. "Core" machinery orders exclude those for ships and from electricity utilities.

The government changed its assessment of machinery orders to say they are recovering but fell sharply in September.

The northern island of Hokkaido lost power after a severe earthquake in September, which followed a series of typhoons and floods that damaged infrastructure in western Japan, although many businesses quickly resumed operations.

Japan's index of coincident economic indicators, which is calculated from industrial output, jobs and retail sales data, fell a preliminary 2.1 points in September, concurrent with the natural disasters. The government cut its assessment of the coincident index for the first time since May 2015, saying it is stalling.

Economic growth data due on Nov 14 is expected to show Japan's economy contracted an annualised 1.0 per cent in July-September, a Reuters poll found, largely due to the natural disasters and slowdown in overseas demand.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Trade tensions may have led to slower payments by local SMEs: DP Info

China's exports hold up despite US tariffs

Ex-Goldman banker fights US extradition over 1MDB

Seoul earmarks more than US$260m for rail, roads in North

Taiwan navy adds two new warships as China tensions grow

Editor's Choice

Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
5 In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

Must Read

doc72o8agjr6l03wcgwjc2_doc72nntzxnuv91e8cbd8f5.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

Grab partners Thailand's KBank to launch e-wallet in 2019, gets US$50m investment from bank

doc72ocek601j4g1jnn3gs_doc72fpkzq1rw511i98on8u.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek unit invest in capital markets platform iSTOX

BP_Singtel_081118_25.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening