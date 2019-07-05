You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's May household spending rises at fastest pace in four years

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 10:54 AM

[TOKYO] Household spending in Japan rose at the fastest pace in four years in May, in a sign improving domestic demand will offer some support for an economy facing growing external pressure.

A recovery in private consumption is seen as vital in Japan's fight against deflation, which has made companies reluctant to pass on rising costs to households.

Household spending grew 4.0 per cent in May from a year earlier thanks to Japan's 10-day holiday, government data showed on Friday.

It rose at the fastest pace since May 2015 and was much stronger than the median forecast for a 1.6 per cent increase.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

From the previous month, it rose 5.5 per cent for the month, which compared with a 1.4 per cent contraction in April and the median estimate for a 1.2 per cent gain.

The government raised its view on the household spending for the first time in four months, saying it is "picking up", an official said.

"Consumer spending in April-June is expected to have recovered from the previous month, which is likely to make up for some weakness in external demand," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"But there is a risk that consumer spending will worsen as sentiment weakens amid sluggish wage recovery and uncertainty over the economic outlook. Also a planned sales tax hike could dent spending after it is implemented."

The strong growth in household spending in May was led by accommodation bills, mobile phone charges, transportation fees and electricity.

The US-China trade dispute has clouded the outlook for the export-reliant economy, and the concern is that a hit to business and consumer confidence could affect overall domestic consumption and choke growth.

Top representatives of the United States and China are looking to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Some policymakers in Japan also worry a proposed tax hike could add to the pressure on growth as a previous tax increase in April 2014 dealt a blow to consumers and triggered a deep economic slump.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has repeatedly said he will raise the sales tax to 10 per cent this October as scheduled, unless there is a big economic shock on the scale of the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The Bank of Japan is counting on an improvement in consumer spending to achieve its elusive 2 per cent inflation target, having failed to fire up consumer prices despite years of heavy money printing.

The central bank last month kept monetary policy steady but Governor Haruhiko Kuroda signalled a readiness to ramp up stimulus if global pressure on the economy intensifies.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore IT grads expecting 20% higher pay than business, engineering peers: poll

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib's stepson Riza Aziz charged with money laundering

Philippines inflation slows to 2.7% in June

Trump discussed detained Canadians with Xi: Trudeau

Chinese outbound M&A plummets as trade war keeps companies at home

UK retailers suffer "washout" in June: survey

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Must Read

file6ubbplg5al2l8zwca8f.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation

Jul 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: The Hour Glass, Koufu, Asian Healthcare Specialists, ST Group, HMI

Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IT grads expecting 20% higher pay than business, engineering peers: poll

AK_ra_0507.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib's stepson Riza Aziz charged with money laundering

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening