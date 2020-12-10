You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's ruling party calls for tax breaks on green investment

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 2:37 PM

AK_ys_1012.jpg
Japan's ruling party has called for extended tax breaks on low-emission cars and green investment incentives, a proposal showed on Thursday, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga puts carbon neutrality at the centre of his economic recovery plan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's ruling party has called for extended tax breaks on low-emission cars and green investment incentives, a proposal showed on Thursday, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga puts carbon neutrality at the centre of his economic recovery plan.

Mr Suga has vowed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero in 2050, bringing Japan in line with the European Union and ahead of China's pledge to achieve the same goal by 2060.

In a nod to Mr Suga's ambition, his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has proposed tax exemptions for firms that increase carbon-free investment, a document obtained by Reuters showed.

It also proposed extending by two years tax reductions for environment-friendly cars and cutting the tax charged on aviation fuel to help airlines hit by Covid-19, the document showed.

The proposal, to be finalised after approval by Komeito Party, the LDP's coalition partner, later on Thursday, will serve as a platform for the government's tax policies for the year beginning in April.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The tax plan would follow Japan's decision on Tuesday to compile a US$708 billion economic stimulus package that features support for green and digital innovation.

Mr Suga's administration sees green innovation as a key area for Japanese business investment that could give the economy a much needed boost.

While Japanese carmakers have seen sales rebound from the pandemic's hit, they have lagged their global peers in the race to develop electric vehicles.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore and UK sign FTA; to work towards a digital economy agreement

China imposes further duties on Australian wine

Developing Asia's projected 2020 contraction to be less severe than expected: ADB

Britain considers toughening tax rules on 'sharing economy'

Australia says it can beat carbon goals by 2030 without credits

Biden to name lawyer Katherine Tai to top trade post: reports

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 02:29 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday with investors locking in profits following falls on Wall Street as US...

Dec 10, 2020 02:28 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan apartments haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years

[NEW YORK] Apartments in Manhattan haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years.

Dec 10, 2020 02:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Top investor BlackRock to expand climate talks with companies in 2021

[LONDON] BlackRock on Thursday said it would more than double the number of companies it engages with over climate-...

Dec 10, 2020 02:10 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares snap seven-day rally as tensions with China escalate

[BENGALURU] Australian shares snapped a seven-day rally on Thursday, with all major sectors trading in the red, as a...

Dec 10, 2020 02:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Best World 'exploring adjustments' to its China sale and distribution model

BEAUTY products firm Best World International said it is "exploring adjustments" to its business model to ensure...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

Embattled S-Reits headed for slow recovery next year

Stocks to watch: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, mm2 Asia, Top Glove, Keppel Reit

Broker's take: Office S-Reits may turn from laggards to leaders, says DBS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for