You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's Sept exports fall 4.9% y-o-y

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 8:21 AM

rk_Japan-export_191020.jpg
Japan's exports fell 4.9 per cent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, dropping at a slower pace than in the previous month as pressure from the coronavirus pandemic eases.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's exports fell 4.9 per cent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, dropping at a slower pace than in the previous month as pressure from the coronavirus pandemic eases.

That compared with a 2.4 per cent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 14.8 per cent fall in August.

Imports dropped 17.2 per cent in the year to September, compared with the median estimate of an 21.4 per cent decline.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 675 billion yen (S$8.70 billion), against the median estimate of a 989.8 billion yen surplus.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Federal Reserve, central banks will find exit from massive stimulus impeded

Bank of Japan to stand pat, extend Covid-19 programme in coming months: survey

Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown

Trump and Biden hit the trail in a charged election week

British woman accuses UAE minister of sexual assault: report

No quick fix in sight for anaemic Thai economy

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with bargain-hunting purchases supporting the market, as investors...

Oct 19, 2020 08:08 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve, central banks will find exit from massive stimulus impeded

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve and other central banks will eventually discover that breaking up isn't easy after...

Oct 19, 2020 07:10 AM
Consumer

China's next problem: recycling 26 million tons of discarded clothes

[SHANGHAI] "Low-carbon, warmth, love," reads the sign on a large green metal bin, into which Beijing resident Zhao...

Oct 19, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to stand pat, extend Covid-19 programme in coming months: survey

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan will keep policy steady at its meeting next week and extend the duration of its Covid-19...

Oct 19, 2020 06:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's CIMIC to sell 50% of Thiess to Elliott

[BENGALURU] CIMIC Group said on Monday it will sell half of its mining services business to activist hedge fund...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one community case

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

Arbitration proceedings against Ezion unit Teras Conquest 2 have re-commenced

American Air sets new daily Miami-NY flight for 737 MAX debut

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for