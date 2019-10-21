You are here

Japan's September exports fall 5.2% y-o-y: MOF

Mon, Oct 21, 2019 - 8:16 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's exports fell 5.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, down for a 10th straight month, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

The result compared with a 4.0 per cent decrease forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and followed an 8.2 per cent drop in August.

Imports fell 1.5 per cent in the year to September, versus the median estimate of a 2.8 per cent decline.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 123.0 billion yen (S$1.5 billion), against the median estimate of a 54.0 billion yen surplus.

REUTERS

