Japan's service sector sentiment improves in August

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, signalling some improvement in business confidence although worries remained over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions grew 2.8 points from July to 43.9. The index hit a record low in April.

The Cabinet Office, in its assessment, said that the index was picking up but that the pandemic continued to have a severe impact.

