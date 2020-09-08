You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan's service sector sentiment improves in August

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 1:15 PM

nz_jptaxi_080931.jpg
Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, signalling some improvement in business confidence although worries remained over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, signalling some improvement in business confidence although worries remained over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions grew 2.8 points from July to 43.9. The index hit a record low in April.

The Cabinet Office, in its assessment, said that the index was picking up but that the pandemic continued to have a severe impact.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia seeks to reroute US$10.6b belt-and-road rail project

HK residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China -Lam

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Staycations and home office equipment boost UK spending in August

EMA invites proposals that could help firms improve energy efficiency by 50% by 2030

Japan ruling party launches race for Abe's successor

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 02:00 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia seeks to reroute US$10.6b belt-and-road rail project

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's government on Tuesday said it will seek to reroute a US$10.6 billion rail project being...

Sep 8, 2020 01:20 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar bides time ahead of ECB, Brexit woes hit sterling

[SINGAPORE] The US dollar held steady on Tuesday as investors weighed whether an accommodative turn from the...

Sep 8, 2020 12:58 PM
Transport

Trees, birds, ponds: Mexico City's ancient lake reclaims scrapped airport

[TEXCOCO, Mexico] Bright green stalks of weeds are sprouting from the ground where planes were supposed to take off...

Sep 8, 2020 12:51 PM
Transport

IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air

[LONDON] Willie Walsh will pass the controls of IAG to Luis Gallego at the British Airways and Iberia owner's annual...

Sep 8, 2020 12:45 PM
Government & Economy

HK residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China -Lam

[HONG KONG] Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum will "...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

DBS rolls out savings and healthcare solutions for gig workers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.