Japan's service sector sentiment rises 7.6 points in May

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 2:22 PM

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose 7.6 points to 15.5 from a record low marked in April.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, although the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on firms' business confidence.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose 7.6 points to 15.5 from a record low marked in April. 

