Japan's service sector sentiment rises 7.6 points in May

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose 7.6 points to 15.5 from a record low marked in April.

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, although the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on firms' business confidence.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose 7.6 points to 15.5 from a record low marked in April.

REUTERS