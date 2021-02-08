You are here
Japan's service sector sentiment worsens in January
[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index fell in January, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, with the government saying the economy was weakening recently.
The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions declined 3.1 points from December to 31.2.
REUTERS
