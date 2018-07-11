You are here

Jho Low has fled Macau: Malaysia police chief

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 11:16 AM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Wanted businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, has fled Macau, said Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said Bukit Aman received an e-mail from Macau authorities on July 9, informing them that Low had left the Chinese territory.

"The e-mail did not specify when Low left Macau. It is hard to trace him as he is believed to be using multiple passports," he told a press conference on Wednesday.

A day earlier, he said Malaysian police have sent an official request to their counterparts in Macau for a team to be sent in to arrest Low. Macau does not have any extradition treaty with other countries.

Low was believed to have stayed in Hong Kong before he went to Macau.

A South China Morning Post report said Low was "hiding in plain sight" with his entourage in Hong Kong by occupying multiple rooms at the Pacific Place Apartments for months.

Police issued an Interpol Red Notice on Low in June and a team was sent to Hong Kong to track him down.

"By the time the team arrived in Hong Kong, he had already fled to Macau," said IGP Mohamad Fuzi.

He said the latest development will complicate police investigation into the troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

