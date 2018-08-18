You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Jho Low says he will not surrender

Sat, Aug 18, 2018 - 8:00 AM

[KUALA LUMPUR] A Malaysian financier wanted for his role in the multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB has said he does not expect to get a fair hearing anywhere and will not present himself to any country where his guilt has been predetermined.

Low Taek Jho has been identified by investigators in Malaysia and the United States as a key figure in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

Authorities in Malaysia and the United States are investigating how billions of dollars went missing from 1MDB. The US Department of Justice says over US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from the fund, with some of the money used to buy a private jet, a superyacht, Picasso paintings, jewellery and real estate.

Malaysian authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Low, whose whereabouts are unknown. The financier, whose Malaysian passport has been revoked, has denied any wrongdoing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A spokesman for Low, through his attorneys, said he "believes there is no jurisdiction where he can get a fair hearing in this matter".

"Low will not submit to any jurisdiction where guilt has been predetermined by politics and self-interest overrules legal process," he said via email on Friday.

Low was responding to a Wall Street Journal story on Friday that cited unnamed Malaysian officials saying they believed Low was being harboured in mainland China.

It also said a request to extradite Low would be high on the agenda of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during a five-day trip to China which began on Friday.

Reuters could not verify the Journal story.

A spokesman for the prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's foreign ministry, asked whether Low was in the country, said it had "no grasp" of the situation.

Last month, Malaysian police said they believed Low had left Macau for an unknown destination, evading arrest in Hong Kong.

Malaysia has applied for an Interpol red notice to seek assistance from the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, India, Myanmar, China and Hong Kong to detain Low.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

About those chips and dips...

Singapore high-tech park in Chengdu set to see first batch of SMEs early-2019

Malaysia Q2 GDP growth drops to 4.5%; slowest in 1½ years

Trump pushes Beijing for better deal with talks set to resume

China seen strengthening yuan as trade talks with US loom

Editor's Choice

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

BT_20180818_NEWCOVER18_3535384.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Brunch

Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort

Most Read

1 Keppel Land CFO Lim Kei Hin dies
2 SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months
3 CapitaLand-CDL tie-up clinches Sengkang Central site for S$777.78m
4 CapitaLand and CDL team up again - this time for Sengkang mixed development
5 OCBC prices S$1b perps at 4%, first callable in 2023
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma holds up July exports but trade war a threat

Aug 18, 2018
Government & Economy

About those chips and dips...

Aug 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

TPG completes A$279m acquisition of Healthscope's Asian pathology labs

BT_20180818_VIPRICE18_3536031.jpg
Aug 18, 2018
Top Stories

Upcoming GST hike: 'Businesses should focus on value, not just price'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening