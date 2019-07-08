You are here

Jho Low's 1MDB-linked yacht available to rent for US$1.25m a week: paper

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 8:07 AM

BP_Tranquility_080719_42.jpg
The luxurious yacht, which is now called Tranquility, is now moored at Le Vieux Port at Cannes on the French Riviera, South China Morning Post reported, citing its agent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] You can now get a taste of the 300-foot yacht previously owned by Malaysia's fugitive financier Low Taek Jho for US$1.25 million a week.

The luxurious yacht, which is now called Tranquility, is now moored at Le Vieux Port at Cannes on the French Riviera, South China Morning Post reported, citing its agent. The price excludes fuel and other charges, it said.

The vessel was seized in Indonesian waters last year as part of Malaysia's effort to recoup about US$4.5 billion allegedly embezzled from 1MDB. The government had struggled to find buyers for the ship before selling it to casino company Genting Malaysia Bhd for US$126 million in April.

The vessel has floating platforms at the stern that drop down to the water, a gymnasium, a massage room, a sauna, a 200-square-foot plunge pool and a jacuzzi with a clear bottom on the upper deck, visible from below, according to the report. A grand piano sits in the main saloon, decorated with marble and gold leaf, it added.

Formerly known as Equanimity and driven by two 4,828 horse-powered engines, the yacht arrived at the French Riviera only July 1 from Singapore via Sri Lanka, the Post said.

BLOOMBERG

