Job openings in US fall to two-year low, capping annual drop

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly slumped, falling to a two-year low in December, which could reflect weaker demand for hiring as an increasing share of the population joins the workforce.

The number of available positions decreased by 364,000 to 6.42 million, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, or Jolts, released Tuesday. That compares to the median forecast for a modest gain to 6.93 million. The quits rate held at 2.3 per cent for a fourth month.

The second-straight monthly decrease capped the first annual decline since 2009.

