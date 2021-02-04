Jobless claims in US decrease for a third consecutive week

Applications for US state unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since the end of November, a sign that job cuts are starting to slow as Covid-19 infections ebb.

Initial jobless claims in regular state programmes decreased by 33,000 to 779,000 in the week ended Jan 30, the third straight decline, Labor Department data showed Thursday. On an unadjusted basis, applications dropped to 816,247.

Continuing claims - an approximation of the number of Americans filing for multiple weeks of state benefits - decreased to 4.59 million in the week ended Jan 23. Economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast 830,000 initial claims and 4.7 million continuing claims.

The figures, while still elevated, indicate that layoffs related to the pandemic are starting to ebb after jobless claims picked up in December and early January. In the coming months, as more Americans get inoculated and virus cases fall, economic activity is poised to resume and job cuts may decline further.

Stock futures ticked higher and bonds extended their recent slide as economic data and corporate earnings continued to roll in.

Policy makers are starting to lift some of the most stringent business restrictions, which should also help to stabilise the labour market. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said indoor dining can reopen in New York City on Feb 14, and California Governor Gavin Newsom lifted the state's stay-at-home order on Jan 25.

The jobless claims data precede Friday's monthly jobs report, which is forecast to show the labour market added about 100,000 jobs in January after a 140,000 decline in December. Data from ADP Research Institute Wednesday showed company payrolls increased by 174,000 in January.

On Tuesday, Senate Democrats put President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan on a fast track to passage, increasing the likelihood it eventually passes on a party-line vote. The Bill text has not been drafted yet, but Mr Biden's proposal includes an extension of expiring federal unemployment programs through September and an increase of supplemental benefits from US$300 to US$400 per week.

