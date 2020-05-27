You are here

SINGAPORE FORTITUDE BUDGET 2020: SAFEGUARDING JOBS

Jobs Support Scheme gets S$2.9 billion boost

Duration of payouts extended by one month for all firms; more firms will qualify for higher tiers of wage support under the enhanced scheme
Wed, May 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
For the construction sector, ASME's Kurt Wee suggests the government extend foreign worker levy waiver and rebate till at least end-September.
Singapore

TO HELP companies with cash flow, the government is making three enhancements to the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) that will cost S$2.9 billion in total.

Although the latest move may not stave off retrenchments entirely, it is aimed at mitigating them as much as possible,...

