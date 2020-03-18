Joe Biden easily wins Florida Democratic primary

Former vice-president Joe Biden easily won the Florida primary on Tuesday, widening his lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, TV networks said.

[WASHINGTON] Former vice-president Joe Biden easily won the Florida primary on Tuesday, widening his lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, TV networks said.

Mr Biden had a huge lead over Mr Sanders with most of the vote counted in Florida, the largest of three states holding primaries on Tuesday under the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak, CNN and MSNBC said.

With 87 per cent of the precincts reporting, Mr Biden, a 77-year-old centrist, was leading Mr Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, by 61 per cent to 22 per cent.

Mr Biden also tops the polls in the other two states voting on Tuesday - Arizona and Illinois.

Victories there could give him an all-but insurmountable lead over Mr Sanders in the race to decide who will top the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump in November.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

A fourth state - Ohio - had also been scheduled to hold a primary on Tuesday but Governor Mike DeWine declared a "health emergency" because of coronavirus and voting was postponed.

The coronavirus outbreak is also expected to have had a significant impact on turnout in Florida, Arizona and Illinois.

AFP