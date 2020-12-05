You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Joe Biden says jobs report is 'grim', warns of 'dark winter' as Covid-19 rages

Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 2:05 PM

nz_biden_051277.jpg
President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling and warned the "dark winter" ahead would exacerbate the pain unless the US Congress passes a coronavirus relief bill immediately.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WILMINGTON, DELAWARE] President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling and warned the "dark winter" ahead would exacerbate the pain unless the US Congress passes a coronavirus relief bill immediately.

"The situation requires urgent action," Mr Biden said in a statement.

"Americans need help and they need it now."

A government report earlier in the day showed the labour market slowing in November amid a surge of Covid-19 cases.

Mr Biden, the Democratic former vice-president, offered support for an emerging bipartisan package of around US$908 billion that has drawn tentative support from members of both parties in Congress.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But he said the bill would be "just the start" and vowed to press for additional relief once he takes office in January.

The president-elect has focused heavily on the pandemic and economy during the transition, after a campaign in which he made President Donald Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus a central theme.

He is expected to name Jeff Zients, a co-chair of his transition and a former Obama administration economic aide, as his coronavirus "czar" to coordinate the government's pandemic response and oversee an ambitious vaccine distribution effort, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Earlier this week, he unveiled his economic team, led by his nominee for Treasury secretary, former Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen.

But he faces intensifying pressure from congressional allies and rights groups to make ethnically diverse picks for the remaining slots in his administration.

Mr Biden was set to meet the board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a long-running black civil rights organisation, on Tuesday to discuss criticisms that his Cabinet picks lacked the representation he promised during a campaign that was propelled by black voters.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, another prominent civil rights group, released a statement on Friday urging "President Biden and his transition team to take a fresh, close-up look at the voting clout of Latinos across America" and ensure his top advisers reflect the nation's diversity.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Thursday both publicly and privately lobbied for Biden to name more Latino members to his top positions, stewing over reports that Mr Biden's team sidelined governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for a position atop the Health and Human Services department after she turned down the Interior secretary job.

Lujan Grisham is of Mexican-American descent.

Mr Biden's selections for top roles thus far have included some ground-breaking picks, including Ms Yellen, who would be the first female Treasury secretary; Neera Tanden, who would be the first woman of colour to run the Office of Management and Budget; and Cecilia Rouse, who would be the first black woman to oversee the Council of Economic Advisers.

Transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that Mr Biden would announce more positions early next week, including members of his public health team.

Meanwhile, vice-president Mike Pence was visiting Georgia on Friday, where he was receiving a briefing on the pandemic at the Atlanta headquarters of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention before attending a rally with Republican US senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face January runoff elections that will determine control of the US Senate.

Mr Trump, a Republican who has still refused to concede to Mr Biden, is scheduled to headline a rally with Mr Perdue and Ms Loeffler on Saturday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US ends exchange programmes with China, calling them 'propaganda'

US sets new record of 225,000 Covid cases in one day

Austrian ex-finance minister gets eight years in jail for corruption

South Korea reports 583 coronavirus cases, off nine-month high

San Francisco mayor orders strict new lockdowns as pandemic spirals

Biden says he'll take vaccine, wants it to be free for Americans

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 5, 2020 02:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Glencore's billionaire boss picks his look-a-like replacement

[LONDON] Glencore has named the head of its coal business, Gary Nagle, to take over as chief executive officer next...

Dec 5, 2020 01:59 PM
Life & Culture

Beatles survivors Macca and Ringo still making music

[PARIS] Forty years after John Lennon died at the hands of an evangelical Christian assassin, surviving Beatles Paul...

Dec 5, 2020 01:53 PM
Energy & Commodities

Coal mine accident in China's Chongqing kills 18

[BEIJING] Eighteen people have died after being trapped in a mine in China's southwestern city of Chongqing, the...

Dec 5, 2020 01:51 PM
Government & Economy

US ends exchange programmes with China, calling them 'propaganda'

[WASHINGTON] The US State Department said on Friday it has ended five cultural exchange programmes with China,...

Dec 5, 2020 12:31 PM
Government & Economy

US sets new record of 225,000 Covid cases in one day

[WASHINGTON] For the second day in a row, the United States on Friday notched a record number of coronavirus cases...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Biden says he'll take vaccine, wants it to be free for Americans

Have Covid-19 passport, will travel

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

TikTok sale deadline on hold as talks with US continue

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for