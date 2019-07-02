You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Joe Biden's son held at gunpoint during crack buy: report

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 9:59 AM

[WASHINGTON] Hunter Biden, the son of former US vice-president Joe Biden, admitted to being held at gunpoint while trying to buy crack cocaine, according to an article published Monday in The New Yorker.

Joe Biden, the current frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has repeatedly faced family tragedy during his decades in public office.

After approaching a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles in 2016, "Hunter said that the man took him to a nearby homeless encampment, where, in a narrow passageway between tents, someone put a gun to his head before realising that he was a buyer," the article says.

The New Yorker piece cites interviews with Hunter Biden - who said that he "needed a way to forget" - and people who knew and interacted with him.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"He returned to buy more crack a few times that week," the article continues in a section detailing a period of drug use and tumult in Biden's life.

Hunter Biden was only occasionally in the public eye during his father's time as vice-president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

Joe Biden, 76, leads in polling among the two-dozen candidates running for the Democratic nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Shortly after first winning election to the Senate in 1972, Mr Biden lost his wife and baby daughter in a car crash that also left Hunter and his brother Beau Biden badly injured.

Beau became a rising star in the Democratic party but succumbed to cancer in 2015, an event that derailed Mr Biden's expected bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens in Q2

Calm falls on Hong Kong after protests erupt into extraordinary violence

Trump says US will keep strong intel presence in Afghanistan

Japan Inc's inflation expectations stagnate, keep BOJ under pressure

Australian government close to securing enough votes for A$158b tax cut plan

US proposes tariffs on another US$4b of European Union goods

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
4 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
5 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte

Must Read

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

BT_20190702_GCJOHN2_3823593.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA goes global, more than doubles AUM to S$80b

Jul 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Cromwell E-Reit, Biolidics, Green Build, Raffles United

Stratacache.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Technology

US marketing tech firm Stratacache opens warehouse and logistics centre in Tampines

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening