You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Johnson sees chance of Brexit deal, not there yet - spokesman

Thu, Oct 17, 2019 - 12:11 AM

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Cabinet of top ministers that there was a chance of agreeing a new Brexit deal with the European Union but the deal was not done yet, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said that there remained outstanding issues in agreeing the deal, adding that talks with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party were ongoing.

"The prime minister gave an update to Cabinet on the progress in the ongoing Brexit talks, he said there was a chance of securing a good deal but we are not there yet, and there remain outstanding issues," the spokesman said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US-China trade tensions fuels downturn risks, spillover for emerging markets

Hong Kong protest organiser assaulted by men wielding hammers

Strong quake in Philippines sends people scrambling

PM Lee hopeful economic growth above zero in 2019

US retail sales post first decline in seven months

Jokowi advocates caution on move that may end direct elections

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly