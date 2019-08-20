You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Johnson tells EU he wants Brexit deal but without backstop

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 6:46 AM

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote Monday to EU President Donald Tusk reaffirming his desire to conclude a Brexit deal as well as his opposition to the controversial "backstop" on Ireland.

The so-called backstop is a mechanism that would keep the UK in EU customs arrangements to prevent a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.

In the letter, Mr Johnson stressed that his government wanted to achieve a divorce deal with Brussels.

"You have my personal commitment that this government will work with energy and determination to achieve an agreement. That is our highest priority," Mr Johnson wrote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brussels says the backstop is needed as a fallback option to preserve the integrity of European trade and avoid risking a return of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

The backstop was included in the accord reached with the European Union by former premier Theresa May, which was rejected thrice by the British parliament.

Mr Johnson, who succeeded Mrs May in July, has said he's ready to leave the EU at the new scheduled exit date of October 31, with or without an accord.

But he also reiterated his view that the Irish backstop plan was "anti-democratic and inconsistent with the sovereignty of the UK as a state."

In addition, keeping the UK in the customs union would prevent London from establishing a trade policy independent of EU rules, he said.

The EU has repeatedly stated that it was not ready to renegotiate the Brexit deal it had reached with May.

Mr Johnson will seek support for his vision for Brexit in key European capitals, travelling Wednesday to Berlin to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel and Thursday to Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the G-7 summit in Biarritz at the end of the week.

AFP

Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Rosengren says cutting rates could worsen next downturn

China plans to make Shenzhen a 'better place' than Hong Kong

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

Greater Southern Waterfront a boost to likes of KepCorp, MCT

SRS account start date determines when penalty waiver kicks in

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Must Read

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Greater Southern Waterfront a boost to likes of KepCorp, MCT

BT_20190820_ABSRS20_3867511.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

SRS account start date determines when penalty waiver kicks in

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly