Johnson threatens to pull deal and seek election

Tue, Oct 22, 2019 - 11:04 PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to scrap his attempt to pass a Brexit deal and move straight to an election, if members of Parliament defeat him tonight and vote for another delay.
[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to scrap his attempt to pass a Brexit deal and move straight to an election, if members of Parliament defeat him tonight and vote for another delay.

The premier will find out Tuesday evening whether he has any chance of getting his deal through the UK Parliament - and whether he can do it ahead of his Oct 31 deadline.

His moment of truth will come at around 7 pm in London, with what's known as the Second Reading vote - on whether Parliament agrees with the general principles of the bill. There will then be another vote immediately afterward on his proposed fast-track timetable for passing the law.

Mr Johnson said a vote for his deal will unleash a "tide" of investment into Britain and warned he will scrap the draft law and push for an election if MPs vote against his fast-track timetable.

BLOOMBERG

