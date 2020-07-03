Johnson urges Brits to act responsibly when pubs open

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to "act responsibly" when pubs in England reopen on Saturday after more than three months of coronavirus lockdown - and revealed he himself plans a visit.
The 56-year-old, known for his unruly blond hair, has also booked in at...
