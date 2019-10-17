Johnson's Brexit foe plans another lawsuit to allow deal review

Attorney Jolyon Maugham hopes to use what he sees as a legal breach in taxation legislation to secure more time for Parliament to scrutinise the agreement with the European Union.

[LONDON] The lawyer who spearheaded successful challenges to Boris Johnson's Brexit plan is preparing another lawsuit.

This time, attorney Jolyon Maugham hopes to use what he sees as a legal breach in taxation legislation to secure more time for Parliament to scrutinise the agreement with the European Union. Lawmakers are set to meet Saturday to debate a deal.

"What - beyond Boris Johnson's desire to meet his self-imposed deadline - is the rush," the English tax lawyer said in a tweet.

Parliament is being asked to approve a 500-page document that it hasn't seen "with epochal consequences for Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the EU," he said. He uncharacteristically second guessed whether to file the suit, saying he would "pause and reflect and take soundings" before making a final decision.

Mr Maugham, who got the courts to quash the prime minister's suspension of Parliament, plans to return to Scotland for the latest case. He intends to seek an injunction in the Court of Session in Edinburgh "preventing the government from placing the Withdrawal Agreement before Parliament for approval," he said. The suit will be heard Friday morning, he said.

