You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Johnson's brother quits parliament, torn between family loyalty and national interest

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 8:38 PM

doc76z2mxmeypj1kdm5a8f1_doc76z1grithaacu9qa4ok.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's younger brother, Jo, has resigned as a junior minister and said he would also step down as a lawmaker, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.
AFP

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's younger brother, Jo, has resigned as a junior minister and said he would also step down as a lawmaker, citing a conflict between family loyalty and the national interest.

His surprise resignation comes days after the prime minister expelled 21 Conservative lawmakers from the party for failing to back his Brexit strategy, including Winston Churchill's grandson and a former finance minister.

Since taking office in July, Boris Johnson has tried to corral the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided over Brexit, behind his strategy of leaving the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

That approach has shattered traditional party loyalties and caused him to lose both his parliamentary majority and control of the Brexit process, pushing Britain deeper into a national crisis ahead of the exit deadline and intensifying uncertainty over what path the country will take.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Jo Johnson, 47, who voted 'remain' in 2016, has previously expressed backing for a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the EU.

He nevertheless accepted a job as a junior minister in the business and education departments when his brother became prime minister, but quit that post on Thursday with what was seen as a parting shot at his brother.

"It's been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs (Prime Ministers)," Jo Johnson said on Twitter.

"In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it's an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP (Member of Parliament) & Minister," he said.

The prime minister's spokesman issued a statement thanking Jo Johnson for his service and adding: "The PM, as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo."

He had been an MP for the Orpington constituency in Kent, south east England, since 2010, serving in several ministerial roles.

Boris Johnson's "do or die" Brexit strategy, and his hardline approach to enforcing it, is causing a realignment in the ruling party, with several senior, more pro-European members announcing they will not seek re-election.

The Johnson family itself is notoriously split over Brexit with his sister Rachel having represented different parties opposed to Brexit, and his father Stanley being a committed europhile and former European Commission official.

The opposition Labour Party seized on the resignation, saying it underlined a lack of trust in the prime minister.

"Boris Johnson poses such a threat that even his own brother doesn't trust him," said Labour education spokeswoman Angela Rayner.

It is not the first time Jo Johnson, a former Financial Times journalist and a much less flamboyant character than his brother, has caught the government by surprise with a resignation notice.

Last year, he quit then-prime minister Theresa May's government, calling in a withering critique for another referendum to avoid her Brexit plans unleashing Britain's greatest crisis since World War Two. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Surbana teams up with JTC to boost productivity, sustainability in building sector

Johnson boxed in over Brexit as bill is pushed through Lords

Singapore, China tie-up to ease sea port clearance with the use of e-certificates

German factory orders sink in July, raising risk of recession

China signals further stimulus coming as economic headwinds rise

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

doc76z09t0zvbage82h6xk_doc6ubwuda8d7m7xbii7ds.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

nz_wework_050933.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Garage

IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns US$5.9m after backlash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly