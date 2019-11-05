You are here

Johnson's Conservatives have 7-point lead over Labour

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 12:10 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have a seven percentage-point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of a Dec 12 election, according to an ICM poll published by Reuters on Monday.
REUTERS

ICM's first poll of the election campaign put the Conservatives on 38 per cent and Labour on 31 per cent. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats had the support of 15 per cent of those surveyed, while the Brexit Party was on 9 per cent.

The poll of 2,047 people, carried out online between Nov 1 and 4, shows a narrower gap than recent surveys from other pollsters, which have put the Conservatives between 8 and 17 percentage points ahead of Labour.

REUTERS

