You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Judge blocks White House ban on skilled worker visas: trade groups

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 10:03 AM

af_white-house_021020.jpg
A US federal judge on Thursday ordered a halt to the enforcement of a White House order that would block visas for skilled workers, such as engineers sought after by technology firms.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] A US federal judge on Thursday ordered a halt to the enforcement of a White House order that would block visas for skilled workers, such as engineers sought after by technology firms.

Amazon, Apple and Facebook are among tech industry titans and organisations that signed on to a court filing saying US President Donald Trump's move blocking visas for skilled workers hurts the country.

US District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco granted a preliminary injunction, ordering an immediate hold on a series of visa restrictions, including H-1B visas relied on by tech giants for hard-to-get talent.

"We are grateful the court recognised the real and immediate harm these restrictions have meant for manufacturers right now and stopped this misguided policy until the court can fully consider the matter," said National Association of Manufacturers general counsel Linda Kelly.

The association was among groups that filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's ban, which was to last until the end of the year.

SEE ALSO

Amazon says almost 20,000 workers had Covid-19 in six months

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 10:20 AM
Companies & Markets

Cordlife says chairman Goh Jin Hian can fulfil duty while assisting with CAD probe

CORDLIFE Group's board on Friday said it is supportive of Goh Jin Hian's continued service as chairman and...

Oct 2, 2020 09:58 AM
Technology

Amazon says almost 20,000 workers had Covid-19 in six months

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com said almost 20,000 US employees have tested positive for Covid-19 during a time period of a...

Oct 2, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares slip at Friday's open; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares were little changed at Friday's open after a strong showing on Thursday, buoyed by optimistic data...

Oct 2, 2020 09:38 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil drops for second day as worsening pandemic threatens demand drop

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell nearly 1 per cent on Friday, extending losses into a second day as rising production of...

Oct 2, 2020 09:23 AM
Companies & Markets

AGV executive director, probed by CAD, agrees to step down

AGV Group's executive director for Singapore operations, Albert Ang, has agreed to leave the Catalist-listed company...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Witty Wicker

Private home purchases at odds with headline economic toll

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

What will Singtel's new CEO mean for its share price?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.