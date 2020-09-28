You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Judge prepares ruling after hearing on Trump TikTok download ban

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 6:44 AM

rk_tiktok-us_280920.jpg
A federal judge listened to arguments in a rare Sunday hearing ahead of making a crucial decision on whether to allow or block a Trump administration ban on downloads of the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] A federal judge listened to arguments in a rare Sunday hearing ahead of making a crucial decision on whether to allow or block a Trump administration ban on downloads of the popular video-sharing app TikTok.

District Judge Carl Nichols, who has promised to rule on a TikTok request to block the president's order before it takes effect at 11.59pm Sunday (0359 GMT Monday), heard arguments on the free-speech and national security implications of the Trump ban on the Chinese-owned app.

TikTok lawyer John Hall said a ban would be "punitive" and close off a public forum used by tens of millions of Americans.

In a written brief ahead of the hearing, TikTok lawyers said the ban was "arbitrary and capricious" and "would undermine data security" by blocking updates and fixes to the app used by some 100 million Americans.

The company also said the ban was unnecessary because negotiations were already underway to restructure the ownership of TiKTok to address national security issues raised by the administration.

SEE ALSO

TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

TikTok said the ban is not simply a business restriction but would "prohibit core constitutionally protected speech: videos composed by millions of Americans containing a vast array of individual expression, ranging from art to political speech."

Government lawyers argued the president has a right to take national security actions, and said the ban was needed because of TikTok's links to the Chinese government through its parent firm ByteDance.

A government brief called ByteDance "a mouthpiece" for the Chinese Communist Party and "committed to promoting the CCP's agenda and messaging." "The president determined that (China's) ability to control this data presented an unacceptable threat to the United States' national security and foreign policy," the government argued in its filing.

TikTok filed the case in response to Mr Trump's order, saying even a temporary ban would "inflict devastating and irreparable harm" on the service.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump cited national security concerns and issued orders to ban both TikTok and the popular Chinese app WeChat, which has been put on hold in a separate court case in California.

But the TikTok order stops short of a full ban until November 12, giving parent firm ByteDance time to conclude a deal to transfer ownership of the app.

A tentative deal unveiled last weekend would make Silicon Valley giant Oracle the technology partner for TikTok and a stakeholder in a new entity to be known as TikTok Global.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

British ministers prepare for social lockdown in northern Britain, London

[LONDON] The British government is planning to enforce a total social lockdown across a majority of northern Britain...

Sep 28, 2020 06:40 AM
Government & Economy

TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say

[WASHINGTON] "I never thought I would have a voice, but this app has given me one and people have been listening,"...

Sep 28, 2020 06:34 AM
Government & Economy

Trump paid just US$750 in federal income tax in 2016: NYT

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump paid just US$750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he won the...

Sep 27, 2020 11:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust justifies sale of Bedok Point in response to shareholders' queries

THE sale of Bedok Point by Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) at S$108 million had raised questions from shareholders...

Sep 27, 2020 09:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Synagie Corporation seeks opportunities to expand insurtech business

CATALIST-LISTED Synagie Corporation has been actively seeking opportunities to expand its insurtech business, said...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

15 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, none in community

Open banking a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: report

Frasers Centrepoint Trust justifies sale of Bedok Point in response to shareholders' queries

The next financial crisis may be coming soon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.