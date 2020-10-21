Jurong Innovation District has S$420m new investments

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
DESPITE the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jurong Innovation District (JID) has received S$420 million in new investments over the past year, JTC announced on Tuesday, in line with the opening of Industry 4.0 event Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific.
The investments are for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes