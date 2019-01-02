You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Just calm down', Trump tells detractors in New Year tweet

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 10:14 AM

SL_trump_020119_41.jpg
For many, the New Year presents an opportunity for introspection and vows of self-improvement.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] For many, the New Year presents an opportunity for introspection and vows of self-improvement.

Not so for US President Donald Trump, who kicked off 2019 in characteristically belligerent fashion, tweeting an all-caps message to his critics, telling them to "CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE".

"HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME," he wrote.

"JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tweet was followed a short while later with a more conventional - and decidedly more subdued - greeting: "Happy New Year!"

The president, known for his round-the-clock use of the social network, later returned to some familiar recent themes, attacking opposition Democrats for not supporting his proposed wall along the southern border with Mexico and accusing them of not caring about "all of the crime and drugs that Open Borders bring."

He also launched into retired general Stanley McChrystal, who had labelled Mr Trump dishonest and immoral in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

"'General' McChrystal got fired like a dog by Obama. Last assignment a total bust. Known for big, dumb mouth. Hillary lover!"

Mr McChrystal, whose last command was as the head of US and Nato forces in Afghanistan, was forced to step down after Rolling Stone magazine published a profile containing unflattering comments he had made about officials in the administration of former president Barack Obama, including then vice-president Joe Biden.

Mr Trump last deployed his "fired like a dog" insult against his former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, but he has used the same expression about others in the past.

It is not clear exactly how a dog could be fired.

AFP

Government & Economy

HDB resale prices dip 0.2% in Q4, fall 0.9% for whole of 2018: Flash estimates

Trump invites congressional leaders to border security briefing, says source

Netflix blocks show in Saudi Arabia critical of Saudi Prince

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

Brazil's new president Bolsonaro takes office, says nation 'liberated from socialism'

Kim ready to meet Trump 'anytime', but warns of 'new path'

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
4 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
5 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

Must Read

SL_SG_020119_32.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy grows by 2.2% in Q4: advance estimates

ak_ptehomes2_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices slip 0.1% q-o-q in Q4, rise 7.9% in 2018: URA flash estimate

ak_ht_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Horizon Towers gives collective sale another shot at same S$1.1b reserve price

AK_SGX_0201.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Raffles Medical, Aoxin Q & M Dental, Artivision Technologies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening