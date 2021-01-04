'Just stay home' - Thai PM urges compliance as virus cases hit record

Get our introductory offer at only
[BANGKOK] Thailand's prime minister on Monday urged the public to stay home to help contain the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak yet and avoid a strict lockdown, as authorities confirmed a daily record 745 new infections.
The government has declared 28 provinces, including Bangkok,...
