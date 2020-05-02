You are here

KCNA reports North Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity

Sat, May 02, 2020 - 6:29 AM

North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertiliser plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11.
[SEOUL] North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Saturday leader Kim Jong Un attended the completion of a fertiliser plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in the first report of his public activity since April 11.

Reuters could not independently verify the KCNA report.

There has been speculation about his health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15. The day is a major holiday in North Korea and Mr Kim as leader usually pays a visit to the mausoleum where his grandfather lies in state.

