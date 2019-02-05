You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Keep on upgrading to grow, improve lives for workers, amid slowing global economy: PM Lee

Tue, Feb 05, 2019 - 4:05 PM

A slowing global economy and ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China will have an impact on Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Growth this year may not be as strong, Mr Lee told reporters on Tuesday, Feb 5.

"We will have challenges ahead," Mr Lee said, noting that it is important to "keep on upgrading ourselves and improving lives for our workers".

"Last year was good growth, the year before was also good growth. This year I think we will continue to grow. It may be not as vibrant as before but we work hard; even if this year is slower, the year after that we can make it better," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Singapore economy grew 3.3 per cent last year, just below 3.5 per cent in 2017. But headwinds mean it is expected to grow by between 1.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent this year.

PM Lee met reporters after visiting workers at ground-handling and catering firm Sats at Changi Airport, on the morning of the first day of the Chinese New Year, where he was briefed on the company's efforts to innovate and stay ahead of the competition.

Mr Lee noted that global and regional developments will also affect Singapore's position as an air hub.

"The air hub is a very important part of our economy... In the long term, I expect that business will still grow because the region in the long term will continue to be picking up and people are travelling," he said.

"We make sure that we are competitive, (and) they will fly through Singapore."

Asked about ongoing air space issues between Singapore and Malaysia, he said: "We will discuss with them and we will work very hard to make sure that we enable Changi to continue to be able to operate smoothly, and the Malaysians also to have their airports operating smoothly, and traffic can flow throughout the region."

Singapore and Malaysia are in talks about a new aircraft landing system that Singapore proposes to have at Seletar Airport, as well as air space over Pasir Gudang in Johor, that Singapore has been managing for Malaysia since 1974.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Budget to include help for industries to continue to transform and create good jobs for workers: Heng Swee Keat

Australia's central bank faces watershed week amid bad news

Powell said to be 'coming around'  to wait-and-see view on rate hikes

No rush to reverse Philippine rate hikes: central banker

Big spending may help US hold off recession

China services sector notches slower growth in Jan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

SL_pig_050219_02.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Opinion

CNY: Symbolism in the Year of the Pig

Most Read

1 Courts Singapore launches charity arm
2 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
3 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
4 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management
5 MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

SL_pig_050219_02.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Opinion

CNY: Symbolism in the Year of the Pig

Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore police looking into alleged irregularities at payments firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening