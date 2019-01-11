You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kim boosted by China talks, say analysts

Fri, Jan 11, 2019 - 11:34 AM

SL_ NKCHN_110119_27.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came away from his fourth meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping with his hand strengthened in nuclear talks with the US, analysts say, even as Seoul urged him to do more.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came away from his fourth meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping with his hand strengthened in nuclear talks with the US, analysts say, even as Seoul urged him to do more.

Beijing is Pyongyang's sole major ally and key provider of trade and aid, their ties forged in the blood of the Korean War.

The relationship had soured in recent years as China became frustrated with its neighbour's nuclear antics but warmed dramatically in 2018 as Kim and Mr Xi met three times, each occasion coming shortly before Kim's summits with US President Donald Trump and the South's Moon Jae In.

A second Kim-Trump meeting is expected soon, and the North Korean and Chinese leaders had far deeper security discussions this time in Beijing than in any of their talks last year, pointed out Lim Eul Chul, professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kim and Mr Xi agreed to jointly study and co-ordinate "the management of the situation of the Korean peninsula and the denuclearisation negotiations in particular", the North's official KCNA news agency reported.

That will give China a central role in future US-North Korean discussions, Mr Lim told AFP, even if it is not in the room at the time.

"Closer ties between China and North Korea in pursuit of a security alliance will not be welcomed by the US," Mr Lim told AFP.

"It could be a challenge to Washington to face Pyongyang officials with firm backing from their neighbour."

The negotiation process has stalled since Kim and Mr Trump's first high-profile encounter in Singapore, where they signed a vaguely-worded statement on denuclearisation and have since disagreed on what it means.

Pyongyang is demanding the easing of sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, while Washington insists they must remain in place until it gives up its atomic arms - something it has made no public promise to do.

China - which regards northeast Asia as its back yard and is engaged in a range of disputes of its own with the US, including a trade spat that threatens to upset the global economy - also wants the sanctions relaxed.

Mr Xi agreed with the "principled issues" raised by North Korea in talks with the US and that its "reasonable points of concern should be resolved properly", according to Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency.

Pyongyang has a long history of playing major powers off against each other, with Kim's predecessor and grandfather Kim Il Sung adept at winning backing from the then Communist rivals Beijing and Moscow in turn.

"North Korea uses engagement with China to reinforce its leverage with the United States, and vice versa," said former US diplomat and Korea specialist Mintaro Oba.

It could be "annoying" for Pyongyang to have to face Beijing emphasising its "superiority" in their relationship, he tweeted, but that was "a small price to pay for a strengthened position" in talks with Mr Trump.

'TANGIBLE ACHIEVEMENTS' 

Expectations of a second Trump-Kim summit have mounted in recent days, with the US leader saying the two were negotiating over its location and Seoul's President Moon Jae-in saying Kim's Beijing trip was a sign it was "imminent".

Speculation over possible locations has swirled among Korea-watchers, with the candidates including Hanoi in Communist-ruled Vietnam, Ulan Bator in Mongolia - which Kim can reach by train - Sweden, which has a long history of mediating between Pyongyang and Washington, and even the US state of Hawaii.

But whether a meeting will take place still depends on what Pyongyang brings to the table in preliminary talks between the two, said Kim Han Kwon, analyst at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.

The North needs to take "more bold, practical measures for denuclearisation", Mr Moon said on Thursday - a departure for the South Korean leader, who has stressed engagement with Pyongyang to bring it to the negotiating table.

That has prompted criticism from conservatives that Mr Moon was conceding too much while gaining little in return.

Mr Moon also urged Washington to take "corresponding measures", but acknowledged that the Singapore summit agreement was "somewhat vague" and that there was international scepticism over Kim's sincerity.

Mr Moon's call was driven by a belief that denuclearisation talks needed to produce "tangible achievements" this year, said Cho Seong Ryoul, a former senior researcher at Seoul's Institute for National Security Strategy.

"There is a gap between Pyongyang and Washington over what it means to denuclearise," he said. "Moon is trying to narrow that gap now."

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan likely to revise budget due to wage data flaws: Finance Ministry

Japan's Nov household spending falls for third straight month

White House weighs emergency, Army funds diversion for border wall: reports

Taiwan premier, cabinet to quit after local election defeat

Chinese official 'most likely' to visit in January for trade talks: US Treasury Secretary

Maduro's Venezuela a 'fully entrenched dictatorship': Canada

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Must Read

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades SATS to 'hold'

Capitol Singapore.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Workspace provider IWG leases space at Perennial's Capitol Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening