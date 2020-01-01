You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kim calls for 'diplomatic, military countermeasures'

N Korean leader's comments come ahead of deadline for Washington to change its stance on stalled nuclear talks
Wed, Jan 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

NORTH KOREAN leader Kim Jong-un has called for "diplomatic and military countermeasures", state media said on Tuesday, ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to change its stance on stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang.

His latest comments were made during a meeting of top ruling party officials in Pyongyang on Monday.

Mr Kim spoke for seven hours during the ruling Workers' Party meeting, state media Korean Central News Agency said in a report released on Tuesday, calling for measures to rebuild its economy and "diplomatic and military countermeasures for firmly preserving the sovereignty and security" of the isolated nation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The party meeting will continue to review an unspecified "important document", it added.

SEE ALSO

North Korea's Kim urges 'positive and offensive' security measures ahead of nuclear talks deadline

Talks on denuclearising the Korean peninsula have been largely deadlocked since the second summit between Mr Kim and US President Donald Trump collapsed in Hanoi at the start of this year.

Pyongyang has demanded the easing of international sanctions imposed over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, while Washington insists it takes more tangible steps towards giving them up.

Speculation has mounted that Pyongyang could abandon its moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile tests - although its ominous threat of a "Christmas gift" to the US appears to have fizzled. The North may see the period running up to Seoul's April parliamentary election next year as "a window for seeking maximum benefits for minimal concessions" and try to escalate tensions, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

"But Kim does not want to risk conflict with the US or the loss of Chinese support with excessive provocations," he told AFP.

So Pyongyang may prolong diplomatic deadlock until it becomes clear who will lead the next US administration, he added.

Mr Kim is set to make a closely watched New Year address on Wednesday which is likely to offer a glimpse of a "new path" he has vowed to take if the US fails to meet his deadline to soften its stance over denuclearisation.

In his 2019 speech, Mr Kim said he might have to change course if Washington sticks to its pressure campaign and demands unilateral action, while stressing a "self-reliant" economy, a drive he has launched amid tightening sanctions.

The US was on track to ignore a year-end deadline set by Mr Kim, which Washington has downplayed as artificial, to show more flexibility to reopen talks aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped North Korea would choose peace over confrontation.

"We still maintain our view that we can find a path forward to convince the leadership in North Korea that their best course of action is to create a better opportunity for their people by getting rid of their nuclear weapons," Mr Pompeo told Fox News on Monday. AFP, REUTERS

Government & Economy

PM Lee: Singapore must stay open, connected

Nov bank lending up 0.5%; foreign currency deposits hit new peak

Economists estimate Singapore GDP grew 0.8% for Q4 2019

UK to raise minimum wage by over 6% in 2020

China's factory activity grows as easing trade spat with US revives demand

New opportunities for law firms as Laos' economy seeks to diversify

BREAKING

Dec 31, 2019 07:02 PM
Technology

Vivendi sells minority stake in Universal to Tencent consortium

[PARIS] A consortium led by Tencent agreed to buy up to 20 per cent of Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) in a...

Dec 31, 2019 06:45 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan passes law to combat Chinese influence on politics

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's parliament passed an anti-infiltration law on Tuesday to combat perceived threats from China as...

Dec 31, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 31, 2019 06:03 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Dec 31, 2019 06:00 PM
Government & Economy

PM Lee: Singapore must stay open and connected

SINGAPORE must resist anti-globalisation sentiments, and instead stay open and connected to the world, said Prime...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly