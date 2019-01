Kim Jong Un (right) meets the North Korean delegation sent to the US for high-level talks.

[SEOUL] North Korea's Kim Jong Un has expressed "great satisfaction" after receiving a letter from US President Donald Trump, KCNA news agency said Thursday, ahead of a planned summit between the two leaders.

"He spoke highly of President Trump for expressing his unusual determination and will... with a great interest in the second DPRK-US summit," KCNA said, using the initials of the North's official name.

