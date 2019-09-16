You are here

Kim Jong Un invited Trump to Visit Pyongyang: South Korea media reports

Mon, Sep 16, 2019 - 9:46 AM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited US President Donald Trump to visit Pyongyang, Joongang Ilbo reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited US President Donald Trump to visit Pyongyang, Joongang Ilbo reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

The offer to hold another summit was made in a letter delivered on the third week of August, the report said. It came shortly after a separate letter from Kim that Trump made public in the first week of August.

The White House offered no immediate comment on the report.

Mr Trump said in early August that Mr Kim had sent him a "very beautiful letter" that mostly complained "about the ridiculous and expensive" joint military drills between the US and South Korea, adding that Mr Kim had apologised for the short range missile tests. It's not clear whether Mr Trump has responded to either letter, according to the report.

Working-level talks on denuclearisation have stalled since Mr Trump and Mr Kim's last official summit in Hanoi ended without a deal. While the pair agreed to restart talks in June at an impromptu meeting in which Mr Trump made history by stepping across the border into North Korea, little progress has been made since then. North Korea last week agreed to return to talks at a "time and place to be agreed late in September", state media Korean Central News Agency said, citing Vice-Foreign minister Choe Son Hui.

Mr Choe, however, threatened to walk away from future talks if the US returns with the same "worn-out scenario", KCNA reported, without elaborating further.

BLOOMBERG

