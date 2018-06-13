You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Kim, Trump agree reciprocal, step-by-step actions towards denuclearisation: KCNA

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 8:04 AM

gpbilat13062018.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it was "urgent" for North Korea and the United States to halt "irritating and hostile military actions against each other" during talks on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump, North Korea's state media said on Wednesday.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it was "urgent" for North Korea and the United States to halt "irritating and hostile military actions against each other" during talks on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump, North Korea's state media said on Wednesday.

North Korea and the United States should commit to avoid antagonizing each other and take legal, institutional steps to guarantee it, Kim said according to a report by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The report added Mr Trump said he "understood" and promised to halt joint US-South Korea military exercises while talks with the North were continuing.

Kim and Mr Trump invited each other to their respective countries and both leaders "gladly accepted", KCNA reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump's pledge to end joint exercises with South Korea without explicit concessions from North Korea to lower the military threat posed by Pyongyang took South Korean and US military officials by surprise.

"Kim Jong Un and Trump had the shared recognition to the effect that it is important to abide by the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous action in achieving peace, stability and denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," KCNA said.

There was little else mention of denuclearisation of North Korea in the statement, which mainly focused on stopping hostilities between North Korea and the United States.

Kim Jong Un said that if the US side took "genuine measures for building trust", North Korea would continue to take "additional good-will measures of next stage commensurate with them".

The report noted that Kim and Mr Trump walked together after lunch, "deepening friendly feelings" and held a "meaningful photo session" to commemorate the signing of the agreement.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump had a mini-movie made just for Kim

Trump-Kim summit promotes 'radical switchover' in US-North Korea relations: KCNA

UK offers new visa to attract entrepreneurs deterred by Brexit

US launches another trade case against China

Trade tensions swirl as US Federal Reserve opens policy meeting

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

06788677.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
3 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

bp_asia_110618_95.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Risk appetites may grow as US, North Korea talk peace

ST_20180613_TRUMP3_4055126.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

US, North Korea talks just first step on long road to peace

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening